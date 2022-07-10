Dipaneeta Das
Jul 10 ,2022
Sri Lanka veering into humanitarian crisis as protests and political turmoil amplify
IMAGE: AP
Protesters stood on a vandalised police water cannon trucks and chanted slogans at the entrance to the president's official residence in Colombo on July 9.
IMAGE: AP
Violent protests renewed in Sri Lanka as 22mn citizens are veering into a humanitarian crisis while they struggle to purchase necessities like food and fuel.
IMAGE: AP
On Saturday, President Rajapaksa & PM Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to resign after protestors broke stormed govt buildings, and set President's palace on fire.
IMAGE: AP
Economic & political turmoil left Sri Lanka veering on the edge of a humanitarian crisis with people struggling to buy essentials, including food & fuel
IMAGE: AP
As the Sri Lankan government declared bankruptcy, vulnerable and desperate citizens queued gas canisters across the capital in hopes of renewed govt. supplies.
IMAGE: AP
Two men were snapped eating breakfast while they waited beside a line of empty gas canisters outside Galle International Stadium.
IMAGE: AP
