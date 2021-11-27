WWE SmackDown Results: New challenger for Roman Reigns' throne emerges
Image: wwe.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of November 26 started with Kayla Braxton bringing up rumors of Brock Lesnar's return from the suspension, before getting interrupted by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.
Image: wwe.com
Heyman criticized Braxton for her rumors while Reigns added he can defeat anyone before suggesting his next title challenger will be determined through the Battle Royal.
Image: wwe.com
Up next on Friday Night SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.
Image: wwe.com
Going further in the show, Cesaro defeated Ridge Hilland by a pinfall during Holland's in-ring debut on SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
The feud between Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, and Los Lotharios continued during the Friday Night SmackDown as Angel delivered the Wing Clipper on Boogs to win the match.
Image: wwe.com
Further, in the show, Charlotte Flair smashed two pies on Toni Storm's face after getting interrupted by Storm during an in-ring interview.
Image: wwe.com
Naomi and Sasha Banks, then defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Image: wwe.com
Sami Zayn won the Battle Royal at the end of the show and became the no. 1 contender to challenge Roman Reigns' WWE universal championship title.
Image: wwe.com
The show ended with Kayla Braxton receiving the news that Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted and he will make his return next week. Reigns was seen exchanging looks with Heyman after the development.
Image: wwe.com