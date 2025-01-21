BREAKING: Israel's Top General Resigns Citing Failures Over Hamas Attack

New Delhi, India: Israel's top general Herzi Halevi resigned on Tuesday, citing failures over Hamas attack that ignited the war in Gaza, reported AP. Halevi said he is resigning in keeping with his promise since October 2023 that he would take responsibility for the October 7, 2023 failure in which Hamas invaded southern Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announcing that he will resign on March 6 after two years and two months in office, about 10 months earlier than the standard three-year term.

