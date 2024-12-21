Search icon
  • Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on 3 Residential Buildings in Kazan, Video Surfaces

Published 13:23 IST, December 21st 2024

Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on 3 Residential Buildings in Kazan, Video Surfaces

Ukraine has launched a massive drone attack, targeting three residential buildings in Russia's Kazan; horrific visuals are a reminder of the 9/11 attack in US.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kazan Attack: Massive Fire Erupts As 8 Drones Fly Into Buildings In Russian City | Image: Republic Digital

Kazan: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine has launched a drone attack on Russia, targeting three residential buildings in Kazan. The visuals of the horrific attack have surfaced and makes the attack look like a 9/11-style attack. Rescue operations are underway and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Amid the attacks, the Kazan Airport has also been temporarily shut.

Kazan Drone Attack: Ukraine Target 3 Residential Buildings in Russia

A series of eight drone attacks were witnessed by Russia as Ukraine targeted high-rise buildings in Kazan. The strikes that hit multiple high-rise buildings happened in quick succession; three residential buildings have also been hit. The government of Russia has held Ukraine responsible for this 9/11-style attack and has launched emergency rescue operations; residents and occupants of the buildings under attack are being evacuated.

According to local authorities, the drone attacks damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line. The press service of Tatarstan's governor, Rustam Minnikhanov, said that eight drones attacked the city. Six hit residential buildings, one hit an industrial facility and one was shot down over a river, the statement said. Local authorities said there were no casualties.

Ukraine Attacks Russia: Kazan Airport Shuts Operations

The Kazan International Airport in Russia temporarily halted its operations. Russia's Kazan airport has temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures, following a Ukrainian drone attack on the city, reports Reuters citing Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia.

Horrific Visuals Capture Ukraine's 9/11-Style Attack on Kazan

Chilling visuals emerged on Saturday, showing Ukraine carrying out a UAV attack on high-rise buildings in Kazan, Russia, drawing parallels links to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. The strike done by Kyiv, caused substantial damage to the targeted high rise buildings.

This Kazan Drone Attack by Ukraine is a second attack by the country on Russia in two days. Six people including one child were killed and 10 others were wounded on Friday in a Ukrainian missile attack on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region as per reports by Reuters citing Acting Governor, Alexander Khinshtein.

Moscow sent 113 drones into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukrainian officials said. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 57 drones were shot down during the attacks. A further 56 drones were “lost,” likely having been electronically jammed.The governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said eight people were wounded Friday night in drone attacks on the regional capital, also called Kharkiv.

(Inputs from AP)

Updated 15:37 IST, December 21st 2024

