Israel ‘Won’t Move Forward’ With Ceasefire Until Hamas Names First Hostages to Be Freed: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will not proceed with the ceasefire deal until Hamas provides a list of 33 hostages to be freed, highlighting that Israel will not tolerate any violations of the agreement and holds Hamas fully responsible.

The statement came just hours before the ceasefire deal was set to begin, outlining that Hamas was required to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours before their release, which has yet to happen.

Netanyahu said, "We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. Hamas is solely responsible."

Ceasefire 'Won't Proceed' Without Hostage List, Says Netanyahu

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will go into effect Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), mediator Qatar announced Saturday, as families of hostages held in Gaza braced for news of loved ones, Palestinians prepared to receive freed detainees and humanitarian groups rushed to set up a surge of aid.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later warned that a ceasefire won't go forward unless Israel receives the names of hostages to be released, as had been agreed. His statement came almost three hours after Israel had expected to receive the names, which Hamas was to give to mediator Qatar. There was no immediate response from Hamas or Qatar.

Israel’s Cabinet Approves

The overnight approval of the ceasefire deal by Israel's Cabinet, in a rare meeting during the Jewish Sabbath, set off a flurry of activity and a fresh wave of emotions as relatives wondered whether hostages would be returned alive or dead.

The pause in 15 months of war is a step toward ending the deadliest, most destructive fighting ever between Israel and the Hamas militant group — and comes more than a year after the only other ceasefire achieved.

The first phase of the ceasefire will last 42 days, and negotiations on the far more difficult second phase are meant to begin just over two weeks in. After those six weeks, Israel’s security Cabinet will decide how to proceed.

Ceasefire Agreement Faces Challenges as Attacks Continue

Israeli airstrikes continued Saturday, and Gaza's Health Ministry said 23 bodies had been brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours.

“What is this truce that kills us hours before it begins?” asked Abdallah Al-Aqad, the brother of a woman killed by an airstrike in the southern city of Khan Younis. Health officials said a couple and their two children, aged 2 and 7, were dead.

And sirens sounded across central and southern Israel, with the military saying it intercepted projectiles launched from Yemen. Iran-backed Houthi rebels there have stepped up attacks in recent weeks, calling it solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.