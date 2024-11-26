Upcoming Honda Activa Electric: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India is set to debut with its first electric scooter in India. The Japanese automaker will launch its first electric scooter on November 27. The automaker has revealed a few details about the upcoming electric scooter, including the battery technology and features. The new electric scooter for India will have a digital instrument cluster, riding modes, and decent boot space with swappable batteries. As per media reports, the name of the electric scooter might be Activa-E.

Let us look at the details of the upcoming Honda Activa Electric scooter:

Honda Activa Electric: Design

As per the teaser videos shared by Honda Motorcycles, the Activa Electric will have an LED headlight setup, mounted on the apron and spans across the length. The seat length is expected to be long and will be a single piece.

Honda Activa Electric: Features

The upcoming Honda Activa Electric will be available with a TFT display in the higher variants and a smaller screen in the lower trims. The higher variants will be offered with features such as in-built navigation, geo-fencing, and more. Additionally, the Activa Electric will also be offered with two riding modes, Standard and Sport. The teaser also highlights the layout of the TFT instrument cluster, having bars for range and power. The lower trims of the Activa Electric will also be available with riding modes.

Honda Activa Electric: Battery and Range

As per the teasers shared by Honda Motorcycles the upcoming Honda Activa Electric will be offered with swappable batteries. It will have two batteries on offer and the storage space is slightly compromised. Coming to the range, on a full 100 per cent charge, the Activa Electric will have a range of 104 km on the standard mode. In the sports mode, the range will be slightly less on offer.

Honda Activa Electric: Charging