Honda Unveils 10 New Two-Wheelers, Including Rebel Cruisers, ADV 160 Scooter and New Electric Scooter

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled one of its biggest product offensives for the Indian market, announcing a portfolio of 10 new and refreshed two-wheelers that includes motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles and flex-fuel models.

The new lineup comprises seven all-new products and three refreshed motorcycles with new colour options. The portfolio includes the Honda ADV 160 adventure scooter, CB500 roadster, Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 cruisers, XR300L and XR300 Rally adventure motorcycles, and the new QC3 electric scooter. The existing CB350, CB350C and CB350RS have also been updated with fresh colour options.

Honda said the portfolio reflects its multi-pathway strategy, which combines internal combustion engine (ICE), electric and flex-fuel technologies while increasing localisation and manufacturing in India.

The company has not announced prices or launch dates yet. The products will be introduced in phases, with pricing and availability to be revealed closer to their respective launches.

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Honda ADV 160 Brings Adventure Scooter Segment

One of the highlights of the announcement is the Honda ADV 160, which the company describes as a "City Adventure" scooter.

Powered by a 160cc liquid-cooled engine, the ADV 160 combines SUV-inspired styling with everyday scooter practicality. Honda says it will become India's first scooter capable of running on E85 flex fuel. It also features an 8.1-litre fuel tank and a 27-litre under-seat storage compartment.

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Honda Expands Premium Motorcycle Portfolio

Honda is also introducing the all-new CB500, positioned as a heritage-inspired roadster. The motorcycle uses a 501cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an oil cooler and will be offered in Alloy, Spoke Tubeless and Spoke Tubeless with Graphics variants.

The company is also bringing the Rebel cruiser range to India.

The Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc liquid-cooled engine and will be available in Standard and E-Clutch variants. For riders looking for a larger cruiser, Honda has also unveiled the Rebel 500, which features a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine and will similarly be offered with Honda's E-Clutch technology.

New Adventure Bikes Join the Line-up

Honda's adventure motorcycle portfolio is expanding with the XR300L and XR300 Rally.

The XR300L is aimed at riders seeking a lightweight dual-purpose motorcycle capable of handling both city roads and off-road trails. It is powered by a 293.5cc air-cooled engine with an oil cooler.

Meanwhile, the XR300 Rally has been designed for longer-distance touring and mixed-terrain riding, drawing inspiration from Honda's rally racing heritage.

Honda QC3 Electric Scooter Offers 151km Range

Expanding its electric mobility portfolio, Honda also unveiled the QC3 electric scooter.

The family-focused EV is equipped with a 3kWh battery that delivers a claimed IDC-certified range of 151km. It supports charging up to 80 percent in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The QC3 also gets 32 litres of under-seat storage, a Smart Key and a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with connected features.

CB350 Range Gets New Colours

Alongside the new launches, Honda has refreshed its CB350 lineup with new colour options. The updated range includes the Honda CB350, CB350C and CB350RS, which continue to target buyers looking for modern classic motorcycles while retaining their existing mechanical package.

Honda Bets on Multiple Powertrains

Honda says the expanded portfolio reflects changing customer preferences in India, where buyers are increasingly looking beyond basic commuting and towards motorcycles and scooters that suit their lifestyles.