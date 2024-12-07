INS Tushil, India's Latest Multi-Role Frigate, Set to be Commissioned on Monday

Kaliningrad, Russia – In a landmark event for India’s naval capabilities, the Indian Navy will commission INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, in a ceremony at Kaliningrad, Russia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officiate as the chief guest, alongside senior officials from both the Indian and Russian governments and defence sectors.

INS Tushil, part of the upgraded Krivak III class frigates under Project 1135.6, represents a significant leap in India’s maritime defence strategy. The frigate, the seventh in the series, is designed to bolster the Navy’s operational capabilities in safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers.

Symbol of Protection and Strength

The name "Tushil" translates to "the protector shield," and its crest bears the emblem ‘Abhedya Kavacham’ (impenetrable shield). The ship’s motto, ‘Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel’ (fearless, indomitable, resolute), encapsulates its mission to defend the nation’s maritime interests.

Measuring 125 metres in length and weighing 3,900 tonnes, INS Tushil incorporates cutting-edge stealth technology, enabling reduced detectability by adversaries. Its onboard systems include advanced surveillance, combat capabilities, and weaponry, designed for multi-role operations including surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare.

Collaborative Engineering Excellence

The frigate is a product of collaborative efforts between the Indian Navy and Russia's Severnoye Design Bureau, with the contract signed in October 2016 under the aegis of JSC Rosoboronexport. The design boasts 26% indigenous content, a significant increase in Indian-made systems, which now total 33. Major contributors include BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, and others.

INS Tushil completed extensive trials starting in January 2024, overseen by Indian specialists. These trials validated the ship's advanced Russian-installed equipment, including its weapon systems. The frigate demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving speeds exceeding 30 knots.

Combat-ready and Technologically Advanced

Upon commissioning, INS Tushil will join the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, often referred to as the "Sword Arm," under the Western Naval Command. The warship arrives in India in a nearly combat-ready state, equipped with cutting-edge systems capable of engaging targets both in the air and at sea.

The frigate’s arsenal and stealth features make it a formidable addition to India’s naval forces, enhancing capabilities for anti-submarine, anti-air, and surface warfare missions. INS Tushil is poised to be among the world’s most advanced frigates, showcasing a blend of Russian and Indian engineering.

Rajnath Singh’s Russia Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Russia from December 8 to 10 aligns with the commissioning ceremony. He will also co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov.

The discussions aim to review ongoing military cooperation and address global and regional security issues. Mr. Singh is also scheduled to pay homage at Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honouring Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II. Additionally, he will engage with the Indian community in Russia during his visit.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

The commissioning of INS Tushil signifies more than just a boost to India’s naval capabilities. It reinforces the India-Russia defence partnership, which has been a cornerstone of bilateral relations. The integration of Indian-made systems into the frigate demonstrates India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing while benefiting from Russian expertise.