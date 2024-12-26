Delhi University To Introduce PhD in Hindu Studies From New Academic Session, Details Inside

Delhi University to introduce PhD in Hindu studies from next academic session | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi University is planning to introduce a PhD programme in Hindu Studies form the 2025-26 academic session, according to a proposal by a Standing Committee.

The Governing Body of the Centre for Hindu Studies has recommended that the PhD programme be introduced in 2025-26.

The programme was earlier intended to begin in the current academic session but was postponed, as per the proposal.

The initiative to introduce a PhD in Hindu Studies is aimed at creating opportunities for students, the Joint Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies, Prerna Malhotra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Our Governing Board has recommended starting a PhD in Hindu Studies, and the matter will be placed before the Academic Council. Students have been approaching the Centre, enquiring about research opportunities, especially those who have already qualified JRF and NET in Hindu Studies. As a premier institution, Delhi University is committed to providing such opportunities and advancing research in diverse areas of Hindu Studies," she said.

CHS To Likely Offer 10 Seats

The Centre for Hindu Studies may initially offer 10 seats, including those under applicable reservation and supernumerary categories. The number of seats could increase in the future based on the Centre’s infrastructure and academic needs, according to the proposal.

The Academic Council of DU is set to review and make a decision on the recommendation during its meeting on December 27.

Once approved by the Council, the proposal will be presented to the Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making body, for final approval.

"In continuation of the decision of the Governing Body of the Centre for Hindu Studies taken on June 21, 2024, it was decided to recommend initiating a PhD in Hindu Studies with effect from the academic session 2025-26," the proposal stated.