JEE Main Admit Card 2023 For April 8 Exam Released, Here's Direct Link

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main admit card 2023 for the exam dated April 8. "Admit Cards for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) are being released for the candidates scheduled for examination on 08 April 2023," the official notice reads. Candidates can download their JEE Main session 2 admit card online at jeemain.nic.in. JEE Mains session 2 exam began today. NTA released the JEE Main admit card for April 6 exam on April 3.

Candidates will have to download the JEE Main hall tickets by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must take note that they need to key in their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023. JEE Main advanced exam city intimation slip was released on April 1. "Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on subsequent dates will be released in due course," the notice reads.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card

Step 1: To download the NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference

JEE Main 2023: Details Mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket

Name of Candidate.

Roll Number of the candidate.

Exam Name and exam conducting body.

JEE Main 2023 exam date.

JEE Main 2023 Exam venue Address.

JEE Mains 2023 exam day guidelines.

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in," the notice reads.