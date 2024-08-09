Published 10:00 IST, August 9th 2024

NEET-PG 2024 Hearing In Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Will NEET-PG Exam Be Postponed? Hearing Today

NEET-PG Hearing In Supreme Court LIVE Updates: A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud will today hear a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET PG 2024 examination, which is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024. The petitioner has raised concerns over the late allocation of exam cities, arguing that it has created significant logistical challenges.