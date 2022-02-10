Ahead of Goa Elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Velim Constituency, Savio Rodrigues, said that the reason he is with the BJP as he is a student of former Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister, the late Manohar Parrikar. Calling him one of the most integral politicians, Rodrigues said that he wants to take Parrikar's legacy forward.

"The reason I am with BJP is that I am a student of Manohar Parrikar. He was one of the most integral politicians. I just want to take his legacy forward. I have a lot of requests for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to continue his mission for better India," Rodrigues told Republic Media Network.

On his decision to choose the Velim constituency, Rodrigues said that he is a boy from Baga Velim and called the people of the constituency his family. "There are people who are highly educated. There are people from different castes and creeds. And most in harmony together. In Velim and most parts of Goa, you can't distinguish between Christians and Hindus," he said.

'What is important to me are my ideas': Savio Rodrigues

When asked about the BJP's decision to field him instead of four-time sitting MLA Phil Neri, Savio Rodrigues said, "It is challenging as there are experienced politicians in the game...It is not my concern why BJP is not giving a ticket to Phil Neri. What is important for me is what are my ideas, what I want to do for the constituency and how I want to do it. There has been a time when Phil Neri called BJP anti-Cristian party...We don't see communal disharmony in Velim. It is just propaganda."

When asked why people should vote for him, he said that his idea is modernity while retaining environmental sensitivity. "Velim is a constituency that is of nature. People of Velim doesn't want the environment to get destroyed. The concept we are working on is primarily empowerment. We want to bring in academics, employment, entrepreneurship. People are very simple in Velim," the BJP candidate said.

Assembly elections in Goa will take place in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.