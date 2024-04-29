Amit Shah Has Narrow Escape After Helicopter Loses Balance Mid-Air | Video Surfaces

Advertisement

Begusarai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape after his helicopter briefly lost balance mid-air in Bihar's Begusarai on Monday afternoon. Shah was on his way to Begusarai to address a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

As soon as Shah boarded his chopper and set out to address his scheduled public rally, the helicopter started swinging in the air thus losing balance due to the strong winds.

However, due to the pilot's presence of mind, a major accident was thwarted as he immediately took care of the situation. IANS shared a video of the same where it could be seen that the chopper, hovering at a low level, briefly lost its balance immediately after taking off.

'Laalten yug to LED yug'

Shah during the rally launched a pincer attack on Congress and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for taking care of Article 370 like their 'illegitimate child' for 70 years.

Shah further said that a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi could lead the nation from the era of 'laalten yug' to an 'LED yug' asserting that India wanted a 'mazboot' PM and not a 'majboor' PM.

He said, “Kashmir is ours. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says that what Rajasthan and Bihar have to do with Kashmir. Congress and Lalu Yadav were taking care of Article 370 like their illegitimate child for 70 years.”

He added, “When PM Modi became the Prime Minister for the second time, he abrogated Article 370. Rahul Gandhi said that if Article 370 is removed, rivers of blood will flow in Kashmir. But, not even a single stone has been thrown in five years.”

When Kharge said 'Kashmir se kya wasta...'

Shah's remarks came after Kharge in the first week of April, criticised the BJP for speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in a rally held at Jaipur. Kharge had said, "Are bhai, yaha ke logo se kya wasta hai? (What has it got to do with the people here?) The Congress chief had also grabbed headlines after he incorrectly referred to Article 371 instead of Article 370, which had granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir was annulled by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019.

It was then that Shah came down heavily at Kharge and the 'Congress culture' by saying, "It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, “Kashmir se kya wasta hai?”

He added, "I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J7K have the right over the rest of India. The Congress doesn't know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It's mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party, which is to be blamed for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt the very patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress."

Mamata falls, slips in chopper

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, slipped and fell while boarding a helicopter in Durgapur at Paschim Bardhaman.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol. pic.twitter.com/UCt3dBmpTQ — ANI (@ANI)

However, Banerjee suffered a minor injury and was immediately assisted by her security personnel.