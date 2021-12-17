Stoking another row, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu used abusive language during his press conference at the Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday. He was addressing the launch of the Urban Employment Guarantee Mission promising urban labour the right to employment if Congress retains power in the state.

When asked about the similarity of this scheme to a programme started by the Centre, the Punjab Congress chief lost his cool and uttered an abusive word in front of Congress leaders and the journalists present there.

Navjot Sidhu stated, "Our scheme is not that. Ours is an urban guarantee. Has anyone given it till now? (Utters abuse) It is a different thing altogether. It is a state government thing. What does the Punjab government have to do with it?"

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa commented, "It is not a new thing. These are the kind of people who say this on the massacres of people- when a big tree falls, the earth shakes. These are the people who laugh at rape and say that you enjoy it. Their mindset and arrogance are reflected in this".

He rued, "The arrogance (of the dynasty) has seeped into the roots of Congress. A person like Navjot Singh Sidhu has become so arrogant that he is hurling abuses while speaking to the media".

Sidhu's role ahead of Punjab polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. Congress has been witnessing a massive internal rift since the time Navjot Sidhu started publicly attacking Captain Amarinder Singh.

Even after the latter resigned as the CM on September 18, the Punjab Congress president was pipped to the top post by Charanjit Singh Channi two days later.

More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the former cricketer stepped down as the state Congress chief on September 28. He took back his resignation only after Amar Preet Singh Deol was replaced as the Advocate General of Punjab.

But the Amritsar East MLA has continued his criticism of the state government, disapproving of the "freebies" announced by the new Chief Minister. While Sidhu has not been officially declared as the party's CM face for the 2022 Punjab polls, he has been appointed as the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee of the state Congress unit.