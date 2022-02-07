Pro-Khalistan terror group 'Sikhs For Justice' has once again released a video threatening to obstruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movement in Punjab. The video calls for people to block PM Modi in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections. The video also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come down to Punjab to stop the PM.

In a new video featuring SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the banned outfit has announced to block any of PM Modi’s movement in Punjab. In the threatening video, the group also states that the PM will be reminded of Indira Gandhi. The terror inciting video also calls to the people of J&K and claims that the ‘freeing of Punjab’ would pave the way for Kashmir’s freedom as well.

Interestingly, the banned outfit’s video threatening to block any of PM Modi’s rallies ahead of the Punjab election comes at a time when Pakistani mouthpiece ‘Radio Pakistan’ announced their support for SFJ. The outfit in the video also called for the people of J&K to join their fight in Punjab, throwing light to the importance of its association with ‘Radio Pakistan’. The video claimed that the outfit has formed a group to obstruct the PM’s movement in the state. As the video incites violence, action from the authorities against this is awaited.

Earlier in January, SFJ released a video calling its supporters to 'block' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove the tricolour from the national capital on January 26 amid the Republic Day celebrations. The radical pro-Khalistan outfit had made multiple attempts to infiltrate peaceful proceedings in New Delhi by making shocking offers in the name of rewards to further their Khalistani agenda. This also finds relevance as PM Modi was already once blocked ahead of his visit to Punjab.

How was the Prime Minister's security breached?

On January 5, the Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after being blocked on a flyover for 20 minutes. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As additional security was not provided by the Punjab government, the MHA stated that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Also, it sought a detailed report from the state government and demanded strict action. However, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he stated that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD