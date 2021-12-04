Sidhu Wants India-Pakistan Border Open To Trade & People; 'Infiltrators Will Cross Anyway'

Invoking yet another controversy, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday batted for the India-Pakistan trade. The cricketer-turned-politician justified his statement by asserting that there was a massive price gap in essential goods between the two countries and that trade would not just benefit Pakistanis but also Indians.

"Scope of India-Pakistan trade is over 37 Billion US Dollars," Navjot Singh Sidhu said. The Punjab Congress President further stated that the Pakistani infiltrators will keep coming to India through the porous borders, and added, "Why not open it, so that trade becomes possible and prosperity comes."

'Words of Sidhu, the mind of Congress': BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned Navjot Singh Sidhu's statement. Speaking to Republic, spokesperson of the saffron party Gaurav Bhatia, said that the 'love that Navjot Singh Sidhu has for Imran khan and Pakistan is so great that he forgets the patriotism that he should have for India'. He added, "He forgets the supreme sacrifice of the Indian army in terrorism unleashed by Pakistan."

Gaurav Bhatia also alleged that though it was the words of Sidhu, the mind behind it all was that of Congress top brass-Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. "Time and again they have let down the nation. The country will not forgive Sidhu, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and in fact the whole of Congress party for hurting the sentiments of the Indians," the BJP spokesperson said.

In 2018, Sidhu had visited Pakistan and his pictures hugging Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa had gone viral. Again in 2021, in Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, Sidhu had referred to Imran Khan as his 'big brother'. Navjot Singh Sidhu had said 'I have lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister'.

Image: PTI