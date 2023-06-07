Adah Sharma Reacts To Fan From Kolkata Saying OTT Is Last Resort To Watch The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her film The Kerala Story. The actress often interacts with fans on social media. One such interaction of the actress with a fan, claiming to be from Kolkata, has gone viral on the internet.

Previously, Adah took to her Instagram to share an update on The Kerala Story with her fans. She shared the tickets prices have been slashed and will now cost only Rs 99. To this, a social media user tweeted, expressing their desire to watch the film even if they have to pay Rs 500 for it.

It mentioned that even though the audience in Kolkata is willing to watch the film, there is "not a single show’" playing in the city. It also mentioned that the only option left for them is to watch the film on OTT, when it releases. The Kerala Story was banned in West Bengal, but the decision was overturned by the SC.

Adah replied to the tweet expressing her dismay over it. She apologised to the fan herself and added that the ban on screening the film in Kolkata has been lifted. However, she also mentioned that the movie makers ‘have no hand’ in the screening of the film.

The Kerala Story priced at Rs 99

The Kerala Story has seen massive commercial success after releasing on May 5, with the movie drawing audience to the cinema halls even in its fourth week. Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding the film, the Sudipto Sen directorial continues to mint money at the ticket window. It has collected close to Rs 250 crore in the domestic market. In order to draw more audience to the cinema halls on June 6, the makers announced that the film will cost only Rs 99 in the theatres.

The Kerala Story ban and eventual lift in West Bengal

(Adah Sharma from a still in The Kerala Story. | Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

Despite its commercial and critical success, The Kerala Story faced strong opposition in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Though the film was released on May 5, it was banned in West Bengal on May 8 only to be overturned on May 18 by the Supreme Court of India. However, as per reports, screens remain scarce for the Adah Sharma starrer in the state.