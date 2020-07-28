Adnan Sami Backs Resul Pookutty's Claims On Twitter Amid Nepotism Debate, Read Tweet

The nepotism debate in Bollywood is currently taking the films and music industry by storm. Recently Oscar-winning musician, Resul Pookutty tweeted how he had a tough time getting work in Hindi films and was also not given any work in regional cinemas after he won the Oscar. Supporting him, popular Bollywood singer, Adnan Swami also tweeted talking about nepotism.

Adnan Sami tweets in reply to Resul Pookutty's nepotism revelations

Adnan Swami recently took to his Twitter account to support Resul Pookutty. In the tweet, he hailed the latter as a gem. He also took a dig at the industry and said 'mediocrity' will be threatened by 'brilliance' always. It does not matter even if someone is humble about their achievements. He also added that they want someone whom they could dominate. Resul Pookutty thanked Adnan Swami in the same tweet thread for his support.

Unfortunate! Ur a gem my dear bro! Mediocrity will always be threatened & intimidated by brilliance no matter how humble u r about ur achievements..They want those whom they can dominate & less qualified than them!They fail to understand that brilliance can help elevate them too! https://t.co/Wl07imvRgB — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Resul Pookutty, in reply to a tweet by Shekhar Kapur had opened up about his struggles in getting work after he won the Oscar. He said in the tweet how the regional film industry had refused to work with him. He also revealed that production houses had literally said 'we don't need you' to his face.

Resul Pookutty also opened up how he was not getting work in the Hindi film industry. He also revealed that he had gone through a mental breakdown because of this incident. Take a look at his tweet here:

Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it.... https://t.co/j5CMNWDqqr — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020

My success is not because I’m from South... I always worked in Mumbai and in Hindi films... In fact my first South Indian movie was post my Oscar! — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020

All this started when Oscar winner, AR Rahman revealed in an interview with a daily portal that he started getting fewer films in Bollywood after winning the Oscar. He said how there was a 'gang' that worked against him. Although he is getting good movies in Bollywood, the number is still fewer than what it used to be and this is entirely due to some misunderstandings. AR Rahman had composed music for movies like Rang De Basanti, Roja, Dil Se, Kadhalan, Rangeela, Lagaan, Guru and recently Dil Bechara.

In other news, Resul Pookutty is a sound designer who won his Oscar for his work in Slumdog Millionaire. It was the same movie which gave Rahman his two Oscars. He has also worked in movies like Oru Kadhai, I.D. and Chittagong.

