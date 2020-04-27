Jennifer Lopez's 'The Boy Next Door': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Jennifer Lopez is widely known for choosing some of the best scripts when it comes to films. Jennifer Lopez's movies that remain widely popular include The Boy Next Door, Hustlers, Second Act, Enough, Selena, Anaconda, and many others. One of JLO's films that did not do so well is the 2015 flick, The Boy Next Door. Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Guzman had quite a tough time together while shooting some intimate scenes. Listed below are some of the other fascinating facts from this 2015 film. Read on to know more details:

Jennifer Lopez Starrer The Boy Next Door: Trivia about the film

Actor Jennifer Lopez has revealed that the intimate scenes with Ryan Guzman were quite awkward to film.

With a budget of around $4 million, the film was shot in just 25 days.

In order to keep the budget down, Jennifer Lopez provided clothes from her own wardrobe for the character, Claire.

This was the first movie where Ryan Guzman had to appear nude.

Actress Jennifer Lopez did not use a body double for the intimate scene in the film.

Actor Ryan Guzman has opened up about his nervous state while shooting intimate scenes with co-star Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Kristin Chenowth share the same birthday on 24 July although Kristin Chenoweth is one year older than Jennifer Lopez.

An intense lovemaking scene was shot between Jennifer Lopez and John Corbett, but it was not included in the final cut.

Actress Kristin Chenoweth had two films opening on the same day. One was The Boy Next Door and the other was Strange Magic.

