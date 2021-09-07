Akshay Kumar On His Mother's Health; Sidharth Shukla Tribute; 'Darlings' | B'wood Recap

'Darlings': Alia Bhatt Announces Wrap-up Of Her Debut Production Venture; Shares BTS Clip

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was busy filming her debut production venture Darlings starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, has finally wrapped up the movie's shoot. The Kapoor and Sons actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, September 7 to make the announcement with an interesting behind the scenes clip. The video showcases bits from the movie's shoot, from Alia's vanity diaries to the cast members' rehearsing sessions coupled with the goofiness on sets. The comedy-drama showcases a mother-daughter duo as they navigate their way in the world.

Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans For Praying For His Mother; Says 'very Tough Hour For Me'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently returned to India to take care of his ailing mother. The actor was shooting in the United Kingdom for his upcoming project when he flew back to India, post his mother was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit. Akshay, via is Twitter thanked fans for praying for his mother.

Shehnaaz Gill's Father, Brother Pay Tribute To Sidharth Shukla, Change DP To His Pic

Ever since the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla, fans have been expressing their grief over the tragic news. Apart from the fans, actor Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh, and his brother Shehbaz, also expressed their sentiments about losing an amazing person. Santokh changed his profile picture to that of Sidharth's as a tribute to honour his legacy while Shehbaz penned his emotions of losing a brother.

Yami Gautam On Her Simple Wedding With Aditya Dhar: 'We Didn't Believe In Pomp And Show'

Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar grabbed headlines in June this year after they tied the knot in a simple and authentic wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The couple were appreciated for limiting their guest list and following the safety protocols amidst the prevailing COVID crisis. The Kaabil actor recently opened up the reason behind having a modest wedding.

Shahid Kapoor Shares Doting Wish On Wife Mira's Birthday, Says 'You're Center Of My World'

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his wife Mira Kapoor's 27th birthday on September 7. Known for flaunting their love on the internet, the duo treats their fans with daily doses of romance with their loved up pictures. Treating with another set of unseen photos, the actor sent a doting wish to his wife on social media.

IMAGE- ALIA BHATT TWITTER, SIDHARTH SHUKLA INSTAGRAM & PTI