Akshay Kumar Shakes A Leg, Milind Soman Completes 8-day Run | B'wood Recap For August 25

Akshay Kumar Makes 'Bell Bottom' Team Shake A Leg On The Sets, Lara Dutta Shares BTS Video

Akshay Kumar latest action thriller film Bell Bottom was recently released in theatres on August 19. The lead actor Lara Dutta took to her Instagram and shared a fun behind the scene (BTS) video from the sets of the movie. In the video, Lara Dutta along with other cast members was seen dancing to the tunes of Akshay Kumar. Read here

Milind Soman Completes 8-day Long 'Unity Run' Barefoot Over 420 Km Expanse Fighting Fever

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman had recently embarked on a special mission – a 420-km Unity Run from Mumbai to The Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kevadia. Milind who kicked off the walk on August 15, completed the run in eight days. After reaching his concluding point, the actor took to Instagram and penned a post while revealing his fitness level and how he would often like to be a part of such events every few years. The 55-year-old actor shared his experience of running continuously for eight days and how the harsh weather acted as a great barrier. Read here

ED Summons Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Others In Relation To 4-year-old Drugs Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly issued summons to South Indian film industry celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja in relation to a 4-year-old drugs case, sources informed. The summons to the actors came in relation to alleged money laundering via drug trafficking. Additionally, the ED has also summoned top Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh on August 31. Read here

'Laal Singh Chaddha' And 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set To Clash At The Box Office

All the movie buffs are in for a delight towards the year-end as December will witness the release of the much-anticipated Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is pitted against Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel movie is slated to release just a week before the Aamir Kahn starrer, leaving Khan's and Tom Holland fans in for a double treat. The great news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who took to his Twitter account, announcing the tightly packed movie release schedule in December. Read here

Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' Co-star Shenaz Reveals She And Amrita Rao Did Not Get Along

Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Ishq Vishk in 2003. The actor worked with Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury. While Shenaz and Shahid did not have an issue in getting along, Shenaz found it difficult to hit it off with Amrita Rao. Read here

