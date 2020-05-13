Alaya F Shares Pictures Of Her FaceTime Photoshoot On Instagram; Check It Out Here

The coronavirus has forced every person to remain inside their houses to curb the spread of the infection. This has brought people active in the virtual world because that remains the only way to connect with people. A number of celebrities have been sharing posts from their quarantine life.

Similarly, Alaya F recently shared a series of pictures of her self on her Instagram. Alaya f shared her facetime photoshoot pictures that have certainly stunned her fans. Read more to know about Alaya F’s Instagram post.

Alaya F's photos from her FaceTime shoot

Alaya F recently shared her facetime photoshoot picture on her Instagram. The shoot was done by a popular photographer called Sasha Jairam. She captioned her photos with, ”FaceTime photo shoot by @sashajairam #Lockdown”.

It is not shocking to see Sasha Jairam’s name as the photographer. She has been doing a lot of facetime shoots with the biggest celebrities in the industry. Since the lockdown began, she has been sharing posts on her Instagram profile that has a huge fan following. Here are some popular celebrities who have been featured on her Instagram.

Alaya F's movies

On the professional end, Alaya F was recently seen in the film, Jaawaani Jaaneman. She has already had signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. This deal was finalised before Alaya F made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman which is based on the life of a father-daughter. The film a slice of a life which gave screen space to the Driyshyam star Tabu and Saif Ali khan.

