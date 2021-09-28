Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir 'My Life', Pratik Gandhi On 'KBC 13': Bollywood Recap For Sept 28

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt/ranbirkapoor/pratikgandhi
Making her love for Ranbir Kapoor Instagram official, Alia Bhatt shared a doting wish for the actor on his 39th birthday. Rumoured to be dating since 2018, the duo neither confirmed nor denied their relationship officially. As a flurry of wishes poured in on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday, Alia's post has caught the eyes of the netizens as they believe that the duo has made their official debut on the social media platform.
Recently, Sony Entertainment took to their verified Instagram handle and dropped a new Shandaar Shukravaar episode promo video for their reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13. Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi will be taking the hot seat in KBC 13. Watch the video below.
Dubbed as one of the biggest films of the year in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor headlined Shamshera released the actor's first look from the film. Celebrating his 39th birthday on September 28, the fans were not only treated with a flurry of unseen pictures of the actor from his friends but also the first look and release date of his highly anticipated film. The goosebump-inducing poster has made an impactful impression on Twitter as the poster has become a trending topic on the micro-blogging site within an hour of its release.
Best known for her roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Bell Bottom, Jolly LLB 2, Ek Thi Daayan and several other entertainers, Huma Qureshi is currently gearing up for a prestigious occasion. The actor will soon step onto the red carpet at the Tashkent Film Festival. The festival has seen several Indian stars' presence, as Raj Kapoor was one of the celebrities to arrive at the inaugural edition of the festival, which took place way back in 1968. The festival commenced on Tuesday and will continue till October 3 and will be hosted by Uzbekistan.
As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned a year older, actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her verified Instagram handle to drop a picture wishing her 'aaji (grandmother)' happy birthday. The picture comes from her family album that also features other members - Usha Mangeshkar, Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and others.
