International Dance Day 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy Groove To Music

International Dance Day 2023 is celebrated worldwide on April 29. It is celebrated to observe the importance of dance and how it instills in us discipline, teamwork and coordination. On the occasion, various Bollywood and TV celebrities took to their social media handles to extend their wishes. Some also showed off their dance moves in recent and throwback clips.

Madhuri Dixit wishes fans with a throwback dance video

Madhuri Dixit is considered one of the best dancers in the industry and a dance icon amongst her peers. On the occasion of International Dance Day, the Maja Maa star did not shy away from showing off moves on social media. She shared a throwback video on her Instagram account which showed a silhouette of her dancing in an ethnic attire.

Shahid Kapoor shakes a leg with Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter

One of the best dancers in the film industry, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a video compilation of him grooving to music. Not just solo, Shahid has also shared videos with his wife Mira Rajput, his brother, Ishaan Khatter and also his friend, Riteish Deshmukh. On thw work front, Shahid will feature in the upcoming film Bloody Daddy.

Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Avneet Kaur share their dance videos on International Dance Day 2023

Actress Nia Sharma shared a video of her freestyle dance routine with one of her friends. The duo flaunted their bhangra moves on the Daler Mehndi song, Ho Jaayegi Balle Balle. Nia captioned the post, “Have been taught a lot of Dance steps in the past one year…But eventually, Dance wahi hai jo Andar se nikle😅Happy International Dance Day everyone..let’s Naacho.”

Mouni Roy also extended wishes to her fans. The Brahmastra actress danced to Taal Se Taal Mila. She could be seen in a yellow kurta as she danced in her garden. Friends and fans of the actress were left impressed by her moves and showered her with compliments. Mouni captioned the post, “Kiss a lover Dance a measure, Find your name And a buried treasure...#happyinternationaldanceday (sic).”

On the occasion of International Dance Day 2023, many other celebrities also posted wishes on social media. Actress Avneet Kaur shared a video of herself performing some Kathak steps. Actresses Srishti Rode and Ankita Lokhande shared a groovy dance workout video as well.