Arjun Kapoor's Lowest-rated Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

Arjun Kapoor's movies have often been commercially successful and also received acclaim from critics. He has also won several awards for his performances. Though Arjun has had quite some great films in his kitty, some of his films, however, did not impress critics. So, here are some of Arjun Kapoor's movies that have a very low score on Rotten Tomatoes. Read on:

Arjun Kapoor's worst movies according to Rotten Tomatoes

Tevar - 22%

This movie stars Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. The film made quite some noise during its release but failed to impress critics. The 2015 film is directed by Amit Sharma. It also has a very low rating of 4.1 on IMDb.

Ki and Ka - 11%

This is another popular film starring Arjun Kapoor. The film sees him romancing lead actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The story of the film takes a different twist as Arjun's character decides to be a housewife. The film did not perform very well at the box-office and has an average rating of 5.8 on IMDb. The film is directed by R.Balki. However, the songs of the film did manage to impress the audience.

Half Girlfriend - 22%

This is another popular film starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is based on the Chetan Bhagat novel with the same title. The movie did not perform as well as expected. The 2017 film is directed by Mohit Suri. The songs of the film, however, struck a chord with the masses.

