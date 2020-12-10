Astaad Deboo's Death: Actor Tara Sutaria Mourns Loss Of The Legendary Dancer

Dance pioneer Astaad Deboo passed away at the age of 73, in Mumbai. Deboo was most well-known for combining dance forms Kathak and Kathakali into a unique form. Tara Sutaria recently took to her Instagram stories and mourned the loss of the dancing legend, Astaad Deboo. Read on to know more about her story.

Tara Sutaria mourns Astaad Deboo's death

Actor Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram story and mourned the death of the dancing legend, Astaad Deboo. Tara Sutaria's Instagram story was a post by her mother Tina Sutaria which read, "Rest in peace Astaad. The heavens will now swirl to your tune. Thank you for the guidance. @piasutaria @tarasutaria". According to a report by NDTV, Astaad Deboo breathed his last in Mumbai after suffering from a brief illness, revealed one of his family members. The cause of death was a subdural hematoma complicated by a fall. You can see Tara's post for Deboo here.

Astad Deboo was an Indian contemporary dancer and choreographer who employed his training in Indian classical dance forms of Kathak as well as Kathakali to create a unique fusion dance form. He was considered a pioneer of modern dance in India. Throughout his career, he collaborated with artists including Pina Bausch, Alison Becker Chase, and Pink Floyd, and performed across the world. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1996 and Padma Shri in 2007, awarded by the Government of India.

According to a report by NDTV, he was known for his charitable endeavours including working with deaf children, both in India and abroad for two decades. In 2002, he founded the Astad Deboo Dance Foundation which provided creative training to marginalized sections, including the differently-abled. Deboo also forayed into other art disciplines, like films, choreographing for directors such as Mani Ratnam, Vishal Bhardwaj, and legendary painter M F Hussain's Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. With a dance career spanning half a century, he had performed in over 70 countries, including solo, group, and collaborative choreography with artists, at home and abroad.

