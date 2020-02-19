Ayushmann & Jitendra Fight For Their Love In THIS Quirky SMZS Poster, Pic Inside

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit the silver screen on February 21, 2020. The film will be a situational comedy based on a gay couple fighting to stay together and break societal norms. The makers of the film have released a quirky new poster just two days before the film's release. Check out the poster below -

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's new poster

The latest poster revealed by Ayushmann Khurrana on his Twitter features the two male leads along with actor Gajraj Rao. Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar can be seen trying to hold each other's hands as Gajraj Rao tries to separate them. All three characters in the poster can be seen seated on a bike as Jitendra is pulled away from Ayushmann Khurrana.

The trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released back on January 20, 2020, and was received with major praise by netizens. While speaking to a leading news daily recently, Ayushmann Khurrana had expressed that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is one of its kind for Indian cinema. Ayushmann noted that the film is a light-hearted take on homosexual relationships and thus is very mainstream and commercial. Ayushmann Khurrana ultimately called the film as a popcorn entertainer.

Image courtesy - Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

