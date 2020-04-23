Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Why She Would Never Want To Date An Actor

Bhumi Pednekar is evidently one of the busiest stars working in the Hindi film industry. She had four releases in 2019 itself and has a number of future projects under her kitty. It is a known fact that being a mainstream actor and being busy all the time go hand-in-hand. Now, actor Bhumi Pednekar has addressed how being committed and busy with her professional life has impacted her decisions in personal life.

Bhumi Pednekar's views

Earlier, rumours about Bhumi Pednekar being in a relationship with producer Juno Chopra had surfaced on the internet. But, the actor had not made any comment about the same. Now, while speaking in an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor jokingly spoke about how she did not have time to find anyone for almost two years as she has been filming in UP. Bhumi Pednekar expressed that she would never date an actor as their professional lives will always keep them apart.

Bhumi believes if she dates an actor, they will not even find time to meet each other as they will always be busy. On the other hand, Bhumi Pendekar revealed that if she dates someone who is not from the industry, they are higher chances of having a healthy relationship. Bhumi Pendekar made another shocking revelation and stated that she will never like to date an actor as it could limit her life. She does not wish to have her life revolve around films and discuss them all the time. In conclusion, Bhumi Pednekar reaffirmed that she does not want to date an actor.

