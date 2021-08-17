Bollywood Recap Aug 17: Anil Kapoor At Rhea Kapoor's Wedding, Sonu Sood On Uma Singh

Anil Kapoor And Daughter Rhea's Celebration Feels Like ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor recently married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. The couple’s wedding, which took place in Mumbai on 14 August 2021, was a star-studded one. Farah Khan took to her Instagram and shared a sneak-peek into Rhea's wedding while posting a video of Anil Kapoor showing off his moves on the dance floor.

Read more

Sonu Sood 'moved' By Mountaineer Uma Singh Who Dedicated His Victory To The Actor

Sonu Sood, during the pandemic, has helped several people that were affected by Covid. Sood gained popularity for philanthropic work over the last year. Recently, a mountaineer named Uma Singh gave a heartfelt tribute to the actor. Sood in response said that was moved by Uma Singh's gesture.

Read more

Akshay Kumar Recalls Childhood Vacations In Ratlam Ki Galiyaan While Cycling In London

Akshay Kumar is currently in London ahead of the release of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The Rowdy Rathore actor was quarantining in London, which hinted that he left the country soon after shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. As he finished his quarantine and took his bike for a ride in London, Akshay was suddenly reminded of his childhood in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The actor also shared a photo of his bike ride on social media.

Read more

Kartik Aaryan Adds His Own Twist To This Iconic Madhuri Dixit Song; Watch

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media account on Tuesday to share a video of himself grooving to Madhuri Dixit’s Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. The actor has been setting the dance floor on fire with his dance videos on Instagram, and fans are loving it. In his all-new video, the Love Aaj Kal actor can be seen dancing to the iconic song from Khalnayak.

Read more

Sharat Saxena Remembers His Parents & 'Phir Hera Pheri' On His 71st Birthday

One of the most prolific actors in Indian cinema, Sharat Saxena turned 71 on August 17. Though seldom seen in a lead role, the actor has left a mark in every movie he has appeared in. On the occasion of his birthday, the veteran actor remembered his parents and his experience of working in one of his most popular movies Phir Hera Pheri.

Read more

Image Credit - Anik Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.