'Chennai Express' Shooting Locations: Here's Where Deepika Padukone-starrer Was Shot

Chennai Express is considered as one of the most iconic films of the Hindi film industry. The film received a lot of critical acclamation for its acting performance as well as the direction. But the fans seem to have fallen in love with the shoot location. They have been asking about Chennai Express shoot location for a long time now. Well, we have answered those questions now. Read more to know about Chennai Express shoot location.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express' & Other Films That Have Memorable Train Sequences

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Scenes From 'Chennai Express' That Turned Into Funny GIFs

Chennai Express location

Chennai Express shoot location was one of the highlights of the film. It has reportedly been shot at a number of different locations. The shoot reportedly began at Mehboob Studios in the year 2012. As the film had a number of scenes in the train or around a railway station, some scenes have reportedly been shot at two different railway stations including Shivaji Terminus railway station and Vasco Da Gama Railway Station. The fans might also remember the beautiful scenic shot inside the train. It was reportedly shot at Dudhsagar Falls. They also shot at a number of different pace in South India including Munnar, Kerala, Devikulam Lake, Meesapulimala, Wagavara, and Kannimala. It is also said that Hydrabad and North Goa were also prominent shooting locations for the film.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Aamna & Amruta In Similar All-denim Outfits, Who Wore It Better?

Chennai Express is a popular Hindi film that has been directed by Rohit Shetty. The film contained a number of known actors including Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Mukesh Tiwari and Kamini Kaushal. The movie was termed as a blockbuster after it managed to collect around ₹423 crores through box office collections. It was also the fastest film to collect ₹100 crores through the box offices. The movie had a number of producers including Gauri Khan, Karim Morani, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

More about Deepika Padukone

On the professional front, Deepika is now prepping up for her upcoming film, ‘83 where has also been on the producer team. The film, '83 will revolve around the life of the famous Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev. The film stars popular faces of the industry including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Hardy, Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin and Jiiva. 83 is being directed by Kabir Khan and is being produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishnuvardhan Induri under their respective production companies. Ranveer had also shared some pictures of stars getting trained for their characters in the film.

Also Read | Remember When Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Rocked Dance Floor At Latter's Reception? Watch

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone Carry Quirky Handbags With Style; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.