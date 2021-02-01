Daily Ent Recap Feb 1: Name Of Virat & Anushka's Daughter Revealed & Other Important News

A number of events took place in the entertainment industry today. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter's name revealed to GFRIEND's Sowon facing backlash for posing with Nazi statue, many events made headlines on February 1. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Virat and Anushka's daughter's name revealed

The name of Virat and Anushka's daughter was finally revealed. The latter took to her Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her newborn and announced that the little munchkin's name is Vamika. The couple announced on January 11 that they have been blessed with a baby girl. They also wrote a letter to the paparazzi and requested them that they do not click the pictures of their daughter and help respect their privacy.

GFRIEND's Sowon faces backlash for posing with Nazi statue

Korean pop band GRIEND's member Sowon has come under the scanner after she uploaded a series of pictures on Twitter as she posed with a nazi mannequin. She later deleted those pictures. But netizens were quick to take note of it and criticised her for uploading those photos in the first place and said that they have hurt the sentiments of people across the globe. The pictures were taken on the sets of Walpurgis Night's comeback show:

i'm disappointed of s0won but i'm glad she deleted.. she needs to apologize tho.. nazis are not friends or someone you can hug or look so lovingly at, they are killers, they killed 6 million jews out of them 1.5 million jewish children /srs pic.twitter.com/9GmWT8I60W — a jewish person 📌 (@KOOSDOLLZ) January 31, 2021

Mohit Malik's new normal

Mohit Malik took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with his wife Aditi Malik. In the candid pictures, both husband and wife are seen having a good time and heartily laughing. Mohit captioned the post as 'The new normal in the house'. The couple is also expecting their first child together.

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo's The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo have teamed for a project called The Adam Project for Netflix. Reynolds shared some behind-the-scene pictures of the same on Instagram. Both have taken fun jibes at each other through comments.

Ioan Gruffudd opens up about his split

Ioan Gruffudd has opened up about his split with Alice Evans. He has said that it is a difficult time for his family and has thanked the paparazzi for respecting his privacy. The couple has been together for 13 years and has two daughters.

Milind Soman highlights one of the main benefits of COVID-19 vaccine

The fitness enthusiast took to Twitter to share one of the main benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the tweet, he wrote that it might make people happier. He also added a couple of applauding emojis and a smiley emoji to it.

I think one of the main benefits of the vaccine is that it might make people happier 👏👏👏👏🙂 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 31, 2021

