Daily Ent Recap Feb 2: GFRIEND's Sowon Apologizes For Posing With Nazi Statue & Other News

A number of events took place in the entertainment industry today. From GFREIND's Sowon's apology for prosing with a nazi mannequin Dustin Diamond's death, many events made headlines on February 2. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

GFREIND's Sowon's apology for prosing with a nazi mannequin

Korean girl band GFRIEND's singer Sowon's agency Source Agency has issued an apology for the singer's pictures with a nazi mannequin. The apology was issued on the Weverse platform. According to a report by Variety, the apology read as 'We deeply apologize for the fact that our artist GFriend’s behind-the-scenes video … and the photo uploaded by member Sowon caused controversy'. The statue with which Sowon had clicked the pictures did not appear to have worn a nazi armband but was dresses in a German soldier's uniform.

i'm disappointed of s0won but i'm glad she deleted.. she needs to apologize tho.. nazis are not friends or someone you can hug or look so lovingly at, they are killers, they killed 6 million jews out of them 1.5 million jewish children /srs pic.twitter.com/9GmWT8I60W — a jewish person 📌 (@KOOSDOLLZ) January 31, 2021

Dustin Diamond's death

Dustin Diamond who was popular for his role as the nerdy Screech in the popular sitcom Saved By The Bell passed away on February 1, 2021. The actor was suffering from lung cancer. He was hospitalised last month in Florida. His representative has said that he battled cancer for three weeks.

Pooja Batra and Elon Musk's photo

Pooja Batra has shared a picture on Instagram wherein she is posing for the camera with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. The two bumped into each other at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in 2016, where the premiere of Game Of Throne's season six took place.

Rapper Silento arrested for murder

Rapper Silento has been arrested for the murder of cousin brother Fredrick Rooks. He has been arrested in Georgia. Silento is currently in the custody of DeKalb County Police Department. His cousin brother who is the victim was 34-years old. Ricky Hawk is popularly known by his stage name Silento.

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

Mohanlal's Aaraatu poster released

Mohanlal took to his Instagram to share the poster of his upcoming film Aaraatu. In the poster, he can be seen in a ready-for-action pose. The filming of the movie began in November. The movie is being directed by Unnikrishnan B.

