Dailyy Ent Recap For Feb 22: Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram's Teaser Release & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram's teaser release to Kangana Ranaut's tweets from exclusion from the 'popularity list', many events made headlines on February 22, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram's teaser released

The makers of Jagame Thandhiram finally released the teaser of the film. The movie introduces Dhanush as the notorious gangster Suruli. Dhanush's character is funny yet fierce. The teaser hinted that it is an action-packed film and Dhanush may also fight the antagonist James Cosmo. The film will be released on Netflix and the release date of the same has not been announced. Read the full story: Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Teaser Introduces 'notorious' Gangster Suruli; Watch

Kangana Ranaut's tweets from exclusion from 'popularity list'

Kangana Ranaut hit out at an online portal's rating which listed the Popular Female actresses in January but did not include her name. The lot featured Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon as well. Kangana tagged the online portal and asked to provide 'concrete evidence' of the polls.

Read the full story: Kangana Ranaut Fumes On Exclusion From 'popularity' List, Claims 'India's Top Actress' Tag

If anyone other than me breaks my records, will stop calling myself India’s top actress, untill then I won’t believe any mafia paltu who is fooling people with fake serveys and polls. Show me the concrete evidence or else agree with me.Don’t be a sissy be a team player come on!! https://t.co/C3wuth3LOx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2021

Ronan Farrow backs sister Dylan Farrow amid Woody Allen documentary controversy

Ronan Farrow took to Instagram to appreciate his sister Dylan Farrow amid the Woody Allen documentary controversy. He shared a photo of the two of them and wrote in the caption 'Proud of you sister'. The documentary chronicles the sexual abuse allegations put forward by Dylan against Allen. The series premiered on HBO on February 21.

Read the full story: Ronan Farrow Is 'proud' Of Sister Dylan Farrow On The Day Of 'Allen V. Farrow' Premiere

Kunal Kemmu bags Best Actor At DPIFFA

Kunal Kemmu won the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. He won the award for his performance in Lootcase. He took to Instagram to express gratitude and also dedicated the award to the entire team of the film.

Read the full story: Kunal Kemmu Bags Award For Best Actor At DPIFFA, Says It Is 'for The Entire Team'

Kriti Sanon announces wrap of Bachchan Panday

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a still from her upcoming movie Bachchan Panday. In the caption of the post, she announced that the film has been wrapped up. She also wrote that the schedule of the movie was 'One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules' she has had so far.

Read the full story: Kriti Sanon Announces 'Bachchan Pandey' Wrap: 'Made A Film In Between Echoing Laughter'

Image courtesy- @dhanushkraja and @kanganaranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.