Here's How Deepika Padukone Is Gearing Up For A Weekend Of Self-love; See Details

With the weekend approaching, Deepika Padukone seems to be in the mood. for some self care. Recently on Instagram, she posted a picture to show her fans how she is preparing for the weekend. Here's what it is all about.

Deepika Padukone shows how she is prepping for the weekend

Deepika Padukone on Instagram posted a picture where she can be seen wearing a face mask. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Gearing up for the weekend...🥳 #selfie #selflove #selfcare". Take a look:

Deepika Padukone has been sharing a lot of her lockdown antics on Instagram. Recently, she shared a lot of throwback pics on her social media, with one where she is sitting on the lap of her father as a child and another from Cannes last year where she can be seen indulging in some green room shenanigans. Take a look:

Before that, she had posted a screenshot of her family's WhatsApp group where everyone could be seen congratulating Ranveer Singh for giving a good interview. In another post, she is seen kissing his cheeks in a boomerang video. Deepika also posted several throwback pictures from her childhood and from the sets of her movies.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Before the lockdown, Deepika Padukone's last silver screen release was Chhapaak. The movie is based on the story of the acid-attack survivor and how she brings her attackers to justice. The movie also starred Vikrant Massey in a key role and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in '83 which is a biopic on the former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev and focusses mostly on his 1983 World Cup victory. While Ranveer Singh will be essaying his role, Deepika will play the role of his wife, Romi. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and was supposed to release on April 10, 2020. However, due to lockdown, the release of '83 has been postponed.

Besides this, Deepika Padukone has two other movies in her kitty. One is an untitled Shakun Batra film which also stars Ananya Panday and Sidharth Chaturvedi and is expected to release on February 12, 2021. The other is the remake of the Hollywood comedy, The Intern featuring Ann Hathaway and Robert DeNiro. The Bollywood remake was supposed to cast the late Rishi Kapoor in DeNiro's role. However, after his tragic demise, the fate of the movie seems still undecided.

