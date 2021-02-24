Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Sunkissed Photos From Her Wedding, Take A Look

Dia Mirza took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new unseen pictures from her wedding ceremony. The actor married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, which was attended by close family and relatives. In the newly posted pictures, Dia is seen decked-up for her Mehendi ceremony, in a yellow salwar kameez as she poses for the camera. She captioned them, "Sunshine sunshine." Take a look at her pictures and what fans and followers reacted to it here.

Pictures from Dia Mirza's wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza has shared several photos from her wedding ceremony. The wedding was solemnised by a female priest, which broke the stereotypical norms surrounding marriage. In an Instagram post, she thanked the priest saying, "The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way!"

She added saying, "We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, 'there is no lie in their fire.'" She also said that scrapping the rituals of "Kanyadaan" and "Bidaai" for a more modern approach to the rituals. Take a look at the wedding ceremony pictures here!

More about Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai based businessman who started working as an associate at HSBC in 2004. In 2007, he held a position as an associate director at DTZ Corporate Finance but left the job a year later. Since October 2010, Rekhi is working at Piramal Fund Management in Mumbai. He was living with Dia Mirza during the coronavirus lockdown last year in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai and both eventually got married on February 15 this year in a private ceremony.

Dia Mirza on the work front

On the work front, Dia Mirza last graced the silver screen with Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, Wild Dog. Helmed by Ashishor, the film is being produced by S. Niranjan and K. Anvesh, under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.

