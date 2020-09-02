'Dishoom' Shooting Location: Know Where The Varun Dhawan-John Abraham Starrer Was Filmed

The film Dishoom, released in 2016, was directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and John Abraham in the leading roles and Akshaye Khanna as an antagonist. The film did well at the box-office and earned more than 150 crores worldwide.

Where was Dishoom filmed?

Morocco

The shoot of Dishoom began in 2015 in Mehboob Studios. The next shooting location was in Morocco at Aït Benhaddou which also happened to be a shoot location for the iconic TV show, Game of Thrones. Eros Now uploaded a video of the making of the film in Morocco on their YouTube channel. Take a look:

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi played a major role in Dishoom's shooting location. The second schedule was shot here in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The film was the longest feature film shot to date in the capital of UAE. The shoot took place for over 38 days and in 26 locations between January and March 2016. The film was shot in some exotic locations of Abi Dhabi. A dramatic high-speed motorcycle chase was filmed inside Ferrari World. This was shot at night when the park was shut.

A major action scene was shot in Abu Dhabi. Actors John Abraham and Varun Dhawan without any stunt doubles were asked to enact a chasing scene from the two helicopters. It is also apparently said to be the longest chasing scene in Bollywood. Multiple choppers and trained fighters were used to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Some other scenes that were shot in Abu Dhabi were: A car was driven into the ocean of Reem Island (after the stunt was completed; to retrieve the vehicle a diver was sent in again with a towing device attached. A jet ski action scene was shot at Yas Waterworld, and a high-speed boat chase was filmed in the sea off the Abu Dhabi Corniche. Twofour54, a production hub in Abu Dhabi, facilitated the entire shoot.

Dishoom plot and movie summary

Dishoom is a story of two Indian spies who are sent to Abu Dhabi on a mission. An Indian Batsman goes missing and it is up to the two, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan to bring him back before a match. They begin their manhunt of 36 hours in the middle east and the journey is full of shocking twists and turns. Check out the official trailer of the film:

