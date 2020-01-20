Eesha Rebba To Make Her Way In Bollywood Alongside Harshavardan Kapoor

A number of people in the Telugu film industry often complain that female actors are not given enough opportunities to play lead roles in Bollywood films. However, actress Eesha Rebba from the Telugu film industry has managed to bridge the gap and will soon make her debut as the leading lady alongside Harshvardan Kapoor. The name of the film has not been finalised, but Eesha Reddy and Sonam Kapoor’s brother has been finalised to play the lead roles in the film. Popular National Award winner director, Raj Singh Chaudhary will direct the film. Read more to know about Eesha Rebba’s upcoming film.

Hrtly congratulations to Eesha rebba Garu & hope u will be the one the bst star in Bollywood in future & icon of telugu committee people 👍proud moment 🥂 pic.twitter.com/IscunQWuHI — Teja Tj (@TejaTj15) January 20, 2020

Eesha Rebba and Harshavardhan Kapoor's upcoming film

The film’s makers have not made any official announcements yet, however, according to sources the popular screenwriter and actor was already impressed with Eesha’s work. Reportedly, Raj Singh Chaudhary invited her for an audition and instantly gave her the go-ahead. The movie is supposedly based on women empowerment and Eesha Rebba will essay the role of a Rajasthani girl in it.

