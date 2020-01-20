The Debate
Eesha Rebba To Make Her Way In Bollywood Alongside Harshavardan Kapoor

Bollywood News

Eesha Rebba to make her Bollywood debut alongside Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshavardan Kapoor. Read more to know about Eesha Rebba’s upcoming Hindi film

eesha rebba

A number of people in the Telugu film industry often complain that female actors are not given enough opportunities to play lead roles in Bollywood films. However, actress Eesha Rebba from the Telugu film industry has managed to bridge the gap and will soon make her debut as the leading lady alongside Harshvardan Kapoor. The name of the film has not been finalised, but Eesha Reddy and Sonam Kapoor’s brother has been finalised to play the lead roles in the film. Popular National Award winner director,  Raj Singh Chaudhary will direct the film. Read more to know about Eesha Rebba’s upcoming film. 

Eesha Rebba and Harshavardhan Kapoor's upcoming film

The film’s makers have not made any official announcements yet, however, according to sources the popular screenwriter and actor was already impressed with Eesha’s work. Reportedly, Raj Singh Chaudhary invited her for an audition and instantly gave her the go-ahead. The movie is supposedly based on women empowerment and Eesha Rebba will essay the role of a Rajasthani girl in it. 

