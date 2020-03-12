The Debate
Entertainment News Live Updates March 12: Tom Hanks, Wife Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Bollywood News

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Entertainment Live Update: March 12

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.
Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Actor Shares An Insta Post
58 mins ago | March 12, 2020 09:27

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks recently confirmed that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. He put up a post on his social media handle where he also mentions that his wife has also been tested positive. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the virus in Australia where he was reportedly shooting for his film on the life of Elvis Presley.

Read More: Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Actor Shares An Insta Post

 

 

