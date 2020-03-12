Entertainment News Live Updates March 12: Tom Hanks, Wife Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.

Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Actor Shares An Insta Post 58 mins ago | March 12, 2020 09:27 Hollywood actor Tom Hanks recently confirmed that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. He put up a post on his social media handle where he also mentions that his wife has also been tested positive. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the virus in Australia where he was reportedly shooting for his film on the life of Elvis Presley. Read More: Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Actor Shares An Insta Post

