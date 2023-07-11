Hema Malini Opens Up On Living In A Separate House From Dharmendra: Every Woman Wants...

Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. The couple has been in the limelight for having the an unconventional marriage. At the time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur with four kids and converted his religion to stay married to both his wives at the same time.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have reportedly lived in different houses for years.

Despite their reported differences, the actors have always maintained a cordial relationship.

Hema Malini skipped the wedding of Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol last month.

Hema Malini talks about ‘normal family’

In a new interview with Lehren Retro, Hema opened up about her unusual living arrangement with husband Dharmendra. For the unversed, even though the actors are married, they live with their respective children in two separate houses.

The actress was informed that she has come to be known as a ‘feminist idol’ for living independently and raising her two daughters alone. To this, Hema shared that she has ‘no complaints’ about the way her life has turned.

On not living in the same house the actress said, that no one wants such a thing to happen, but when it does one has to accept it. The Dream Girl actress said, “Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere it went out of the way…I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it.” She then asserted that she is happy with herself and in the company of her two daughters-- Esha and Ahana.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra’s involvement in their lives

Discussing her marital life, the Sholay actress asserted that Dharmendra "has always been there" for them. She discussed that he has been actively involved in their lives, and even used to talk about their daughter’s Esha and Ahana’s weddings. She expressed her gratitude for having found him as a life partner.

Dharmendra has four children- two sons and two daughters from this wedding with Prakash Kaur. The actor went on to have two daughters- Esha and Ahana with Hema Malini. The two families live separately and rarely make an appearance together. Hema, Esha and Ahana also skipped the wedding festivities of Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol on June 18.