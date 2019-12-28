Year End 2019: Hit Hindi Movies Of Last Decade That Will Always Be In Your Hearts

No matter what happens all around the world, Bollywood will never stop bringing forward some of the best works of art and films into the world. There has been some of the best movies in the past decade. These hit Hindi movies have left a great impact on the audience through their stories and their characters.

Here are some of the best Hindi movies of the past decade

Udta Punjab

The movie Udta Punjab was released in the year 2016. The movie starred Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie dealt with the real-life situation in the state of Punjab where drugs are rampant in the youth and are thus ruining their future and life. The movie was directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Latest Bollywood Movies To Watch In The Last Weekend Of 2019

Queen

Kangana Ranaut came up with the movie Queen in the year 2013. The movie was revolutionary and central to all the women-centric movies in Bollywood. It also starred Rajkummar Rao. The movie traces the story of Rani, who after getting jilted by her fiance, goes on a solo honeymoon trip to Paris, France.

ALSO READ | 4 Times Amitabh Bachchan Went For An Unconventional Avatar In Movies

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in the year 2013. It was directed by Ayan Mukherji. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin. The movie is a story about four friends who grow together with time as they experience life and its various colours.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra's List Of Movies That She Has Been Reported To Be Working On

Rockstar

The movie Rockstar was released in the year 2011. It is said to be one of the finest performances of Ranbir Kapoor by the fans. The movie had some of the most songs released in 2011. The movie was a great blend of romance and heartbreak. It also starred Nargis Fakhri. It was directed by Imitiaz Ali.

ALSO READ | DC Movies' Major Things Of 2019 Which You Must Be Aware Of If You Are A Fan Of DCU

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is known for excellent comic scenes, its music, its dialogues and most importantly, the characters in the movie. It starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The actors gave some of their best performances in the movie. It was released in the year 2011 and was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

ALSO READ | 'Shuddhi', 'Shoebite' And Other Highly Anticipated Bollywood Films That Got Shelved

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.