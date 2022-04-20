Hrithik Roshan Spends Quality Time With Sons Hridhaan And Hrehaan In Los Angeles; PICS

Hrithik Roshan's vacation in the United States with his children has yielded a fresh photo. On April 1, the actor and his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan flew from Mumbai to Los Angeles. They're still in LA, and during the holidays, they were joined by another Bollywood family. Ritesh Sidhwani, a filmmaker, recently posted a photo of his family and Hrithik's family posing together.

"Meet #thegangofla with @dollysidhwani #girlinthegang #morefunlessdrama," Ritesh Sidhwani captioned the photo on his Instagram account on Tuesday. Dolly Sidhwani, his wife, too reposted it on Instagram stories with a Los Angeles sticker. Hrithik stood on the far left of the photo, with his younger son Hridhaan, while his elder son Hrehaan stood by his sibling. The sons of Ritesh and Dolly were also present.

Fans react on the post, asks if the duo is collaborating

Fans reacted to the group photo as soon as the filmmaker shared it on Instagram, with one commenting, "That's such a nice gang, coolest people." "It's lovely," said another. "Happy family," wrote a third. A fan referred to Hrithik's two sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as "Junior Hrithiks" after seeing the photo on social media. Meanwhile, a fan wondered if Hrithik's vacationing with Ritesh meant they were working together on a project. "Rules...could there be a reunion with Excel? ...do we have any hope? Please say yaar!!!" a fan wrote.

While it is unknown whether Hrithik and his sons have returned to India, Preity Zinta recently revealed that she and Hrithik were on the same flight and that the actor assisted her in managing her twins Jai and Gia. The actor also posted a photo of himself with Hrithik and even wrote him a long text praising how he is as a person and also for his fatherhood.

On the professional front

Ritesh is a co-founder of Excel Entertainment, which he co-founded with Farhan Akhtar. Hrithik last collaborated with the studio in the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in which he co-starred with Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

Hrithik will next be featured in Vikram Vedha, following his appearance in War in 2019. On September 30, the film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, will be released in theatres. Hrithik Roshan will also star alongside Deepika Padukone in the film Fighter. The film will be released in theatres on January 26, 2023.



