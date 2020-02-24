It's Kiara Vs Kiara In The New 'Guilty' Trailer As She Debates "who Is Guilty"; Watch

Guilty is an upcoming show on Netflix. It is a Hindi language thriller film, directed by Ruchi Narain, Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan. The show stars Kiara Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as the main cast. Ever since the show was announced, it had created a buzz among the audience to see Kiara Advani in a never seen before avatar. Guilty is set to release on March 6th, 2020 and is a Netflix original film. Recently, the filmmakers dropped its new trailer and one should not miss out on it. Read on to know more about it.

'Guilty' new trailer released

Recently on the official Instagram handle of Netflix, it was announced that a new show would be launched which will revolve around solving a crime mystery. A new trailer of the show was dropped by the show makers. Watch the trailer below.

As known to many, the film follows the story of a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape. In the trailer, one can see Kiara Advani's character telling two stories regarding the case and both are defending either the defendant or the victim. The trailer has received more than 20 thousand views on Instagram.

What is next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani has many films lined up for this year apart from Guilty. The actor is looking forward to the releasing of Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and a few more movies. The actor was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the film Good Newwz. The actor can currently be seen promoting her upcoming film, Guilty on her Instagram.

