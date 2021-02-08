Jaideep Ahlawat: 5 Bollywood Movies Of The 'Paatal Lok' Actor That You May Have Missed

Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok has been all the rage in the internet post its release for its intriguing and complex storyline and performances. It turned out to be a breakout role of Jaideep Ahlawat, who played Hathi Ram Chaudhary, an ill-tempered, washed-up policeman whose life changes when he’s asked to investigate a high-profile case. The audience has been blown away by Jaideep's acting. However, this is not the first time he has been praised for his impeccable character portrayal. We bring to you 5 of Jaideep Ahlawat's movies that were critically acclaimed.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Movies

Shahid Khan, Gangs of Wasseypur

Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Shahid Khan, the patriarch of a Dhanbad-based family, in one of the most critically acclaimed Bollywood films Gangs of Wasseypur. Everything from his dialogue delivery to his action-packed sequences was praised by the audience and critics alike. This is the movie that started giving Jaideep recognition in Bollywood.

Khalid Mir, Raazi

In Raazi, Ahlawat plays the role of a senior RAW officer who trains Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt) who is an Indian spy being sent to Pakistan on a mission. Although it’s a supporting character, Ahlawat makes an impression as a tough but empathetic trainer who wants to protect his country and will stop at nothing to save India.

Kuldeep Pahwa, Gabbar is Back

Jaideep Ahlawat played a small but prominent role as a CBI Officer Kuldeep Pahwa in the Akshay Kumar starrer Gabbar is Back. Though his screen time in the movie was not a lot, his convincing performance as a righteous cop definitely delivered an impact and grabbed the attention of the masses even though he was sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Sanjay Rane, Khatta Meetha

Khatta Meetha was Jaideep's second Bollywood movie project. Even then, he was able to hold his ground while sharing space with other Bollywood actors. Again starring Akshay Kumar, Jaideep played the role of a corrupt politician who would do anything in order to get what he wants.

AK 74, Commando: A One Man Army

Jaideep played the role of the antagonist AK 74 in the film Commando: A One Man Army starring Vidyut Jamwal. He portrayed the role of a terrifying gangster who would go to any lengths to get what he wants.

