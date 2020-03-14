Kareena Kapoor Wishes Aamir Khan With A Fun Selfie As He Dozed Off On A Flight; See Pic

As 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan turned 55 on March 14, wishes poured in from all quarters for the Bollywood actor. Amidst all the heartfelt praises and wishes Aamir Khan received on his birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan's mischievous post caught everyone's attention. Kareena took to Instagram and shared a photo of Aamir Khan sleeping on a flight. Check out the photo below:

Kareena Kapoor's fun selfie

Kareena Kapoor can evidently be seen in a fun mood as she sneakily clicks a selfie with Aamir Khan as he takes a nap on a private plane. In the caption, Kareena Kapoor expressed that her favourite co-star has to be Aamir Khan's pillow. It is a reference to Aamir's favourite pillow which he reportedly takes with him on every flight. The two actors are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. The film is an official remake of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump.

Besides Kareena Kapoor, various other celebrities have also taken to their respective social media accounts and posted heartfelt messages for Aamir Khan on his birthday. Actors like Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn too have wished Aami Khan. Check out the posts below:

Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one. pic.twitter.com/ovXsl68g2i — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 14, 2020

Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today😊@aamir_khan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2020

Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? 😁... A 100 trees 🌳for you 😁👍🙏. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! ⭐⭐⭐👍👍👍@aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 14, 2020

