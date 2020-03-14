The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Wishes Aamir Khan With A Fun Selfie As He Dozed Off On A Flight; See Pic

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and wished Aamir Khan on his birthday with a sneakily fun selfie of him sleeping on a chartered flight. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

As 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan turned 55 on March 14, wishes poured in from all quarters for the Bollywood actor. Amidst all the heartfelt praises and wishes Aamir Khan received on his birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan's mischievous post caught everyone's attention. Kareena took to Instagram and shared a photo of Aamir Khan sleeping on a flight. Check out the photo below:

Also read: Kareena Kapoor is on Instagram BUT these Bollywood celebs are yet to join

Kareena Kapoor's fun selfie 

Kareena Kapoor can evidently be seen in a fun mood as she sneakily clicks a selfie with Aamir Khan as he takes a nap on a private plane. In the caption, Kareena Kapoor expressed that her favourite co-star has to be Aamir Khan's pillow. It is a reference to Aamir's favourite pillow which he reportedly takes with him on every flight. The two actors are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. The film is an official remake of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan's story was inspired by a real life incident?

Besides Kareena Kapoor, various other celebrities have also taken to their respective social media accounts and posted heartfelt messages for Aamir Khan on his birthday. Actors like Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn too have wished Aami Khan. Check out the posts below:

Also read: Kareena Kapoor opens up on motherhood & career, says 'Enjoying doing one film at a time'

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes 'inspiration' Aamir Khan on his birthday; see pic

Also read: Aamir Khan’s Birthday: These childhood pictures of the actor will make you feel nostalgic

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
