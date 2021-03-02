Kiara Advani Launches Women Empowerment Anthem 'I'm A Rebel' With Bani J And Raja Kumari

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani launched a women empowerment anthem along with Bani J on the occasion of International Women's Day. The song is composed by Raja Kumari and is titled I'm A Rebel. All these female artists are a part of the 'TRebel' campaign started by boAt and Universal Music. The campaign celebrates the women who live independently, on their own terms.

Kiara Advani launches women empowerment anthem

The endorser of boAt, Kiara Advani features who has made a mark with diverse performances. The song is composed by the Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari. The song also features significant women achievers from different walks of life such as MMA professional Sanika Patil, fitness enthusiast and actor Bani J, gender-fluid artist and sculptor Durga Gawde, television actor Ayesha Adlakha among many others. Take a look at the video below.

The anthem focuses on the empowerment of women and gender equality where Raja Kumari uses irony against the opinions of society that curb the growth of a woman. The song unapologetically celebrates feminine tribes who promote individuality and defy conventions. It defies misogynistic stereotypes of casting women as passive, dependant, and needy individuals with the help of parody.

Talking about the campaign, Kiara Advani said, “This collaboration resonated with my core persona. Being a rebel isn’t a look or style. It is a way of life and I have always endorsed it. For me it’s always been about living your life on your own terms, being comfortable in your own skin and not caring about what the world thinks. If society calls me a rebel for me being myself and breaking down walls and the laws written on them, then well at least I know I stand for something. I want to inspire the next generation of women to believe in themselves and let go of the inhibitions and conditioning they have been raised with, and embrace living unrestrained. It’s important to shut down the outside voice so that you could listen to your own”.

Raja Kumari said about the motivation behind the track, “I’ve always considered myself a rebel in my music choice, my career, and my unapologetic nature! I loved crafting these lyrics to depict that energy and I’m so happy to be joined by so many strong women like Bani and Kiara on this campaign. I hope everyone enjoys the song as much as we did making it!”

Bani J also shared her thoughts about being misunderstood and misjudged as a woman with a voice. She added that she has been facing judgment and negativity by society ever since her teenage years where everyone tried to control her life in their way. Furthermore, she added that she would never live life under certain conditioning created by other people.

Image Credits: Screengrab from I'm A Rebel video song

