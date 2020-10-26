Laxmikant Berde Had This Hidden Talent Which Was Revealed In 'Zapatlela'

Laxmikant Berde was a renowned TV, theatre, and film artist who has carved a niche for himself in both Hindi and Marathi films. He was most popularly known for his energetic portrayal of characters and his amazing comic timing. He acted in a lot of cinematic treasures in his career spanning two decades from 1984-2004. In a career spanning this long, he has been a part of at least 68 films.

Laxmikant Berde in Zapatlela and his portrayal of a ventriloquist

Zapatlela is a Marathi horror comedy which deals with a gangster’s spirit that possesses a doll when he is killed by an inspector. This ghost is looking to come back to life by entering another human being’s body. Laxmikant Berde in Zapatlela portrayed the character of a ventriloquist in the film. However, it remains a lesser-known fact that he was a ventriloquist in real life as well. In the film, the doll spoke to the human characters and scared them often with an intimidating voice. Laxmikant Berde was a ventriloquist in real life too, making this a rather interesting movie to watch.

The film released back in 1993 and was a major hit. A sequel also released in 2013, twenty years after the movie first instalment had released. Directed by Mahesh Kothare, the film gained a lot of popularity because of its storyline and Laxmikant Berde’s portrayal of a ventriloquist. His most hit movies are the ones where he is paired opposite Ashok Saraf and they both are considered one of the most loved pairs in Marathi cinema considering their comic timing. His other notable Marathi works are Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Dhoom Dhadaka, Aflatoon among several other memorable Marathi movies.

Laxmikant Berde’s movies in Hindi & Marathi cinema

Laxmikant Berde, after doing a number of Marathi films decided to venture into the Hindi Film Industry. His first Hindi film was Maine Pyar Kiya which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and released in 1989. He went on to do several other Hindi films but his most famous character remains his portrayal of Manohar, a servant in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. This film too went on to become one of the most successful Bollywood films ever. His other notable works include Anari, Saajan, Beta, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam among several other Bollywood films.

Image Credits: Marathi TV stars Instagram Account

