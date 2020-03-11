Milind Soman's Unheard Songs To Tune Into If You Are A Fan Of The 54-year-old Heartthrob!

Milind Soman started his Bollywood journey as a model and then featured in some memorable music videos. He has quite a few songs to his name which are probably not heard by many. Starting with the famous song Made In India, Milind Soman went on to feature in back to back songs post then. Take a look at the actor, model and fitness enthusiast's unheard old pop songs to remember the good old days of the 54-year-old heartthrob.

Chodo Na Mujhe Yun Beqarar

This slow melodious song is from the movie Rules starring Milind Soman, Meera Vasudevan and Tanuja in pivotal roles. The song was crooned in the melodious voice of Kunal Ganjawala. Though the film failed to create any magic at the box office, it was still liked by many due to the unique story that grabbed the attention of many youngsters.

Hulchul

The song Hulchul featured Milind Soman and Natanya Singh grooving to this romantic number. The melodious song is in the voice of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Milind Soman was known for his sensational music videos but this was one of the romantic numbers by the model turned actor.

Yeh Wadiyaan

The pop song Yeh Wadiyaan is sung in the voice of singer Jeanne Michael. The video features Milind Soman and this was one of the experimental songs of the era where the music was a fusion of Indian pop music and western music. This was one of the prominent works of Jeanne Michael in the Hindi language.

Tum To ho Chandni Se Chanchal

The song Tum To ho Chandni Se Chanchal was crooned by the melody maestro Udit Narayan. The song is considered as one of the top romantic pop songs of the 90s era and one of the best pop songs by Udit Narayan. The lyrics of the song were written by Faaiz Anwar while the music was composed by the popular music director Sandhesh Shandliya.

