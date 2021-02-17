Navya Nanda Geared Up To Join Father's Business; Not Keen On Heading Into Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda has recently revealed that she plans to join her father's business rather than entering into showbiz. She also shared that she will be the first woman in the family that is currently in its fourth generation who will run this business.

Also Read: Navya Nanda Naveli Graduates, Shweta Bachchan's DIY Ceremony Amid Lockdown Can't Be Missed

Navya Nanda to Join Father's Business

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya revealed that instead of making her Bollywood debut, Navya plans to run her father Nikhil Nanda's business. Navya has always been clear with the fact that she will not be joining the film industry. Navya Nanda's father, Nikhil Nanda, is the Chairman and Managing Director of 'Escorts Limited' founded in 1944. 'Escorts Limited' is an engineering company which is completely unrelated to the Hindi film industry.

Also Read: Navya Nanda's New Initiative Hailed By B-Town Stars, Rumoured Beau Meezaan Gives Shoutout

Talking about her plans and interests in business, Navya told the magazine, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman,” Navya also said that she is proud of the fact that she will be the one taking forward her family's legacy that was started by her great grandfather HP Nanda. She further added that in today's society it is women who are starting new businesses, breaking old records and supporting other businesswomen. “The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve,” Navya stated while talking about how grateful she is to be born in a time when women are taking charge.

Also Read: This Day That Year: Amitabh Bachchan Shared Post For Granddaughter Navya Nanda

Navya Nanda's Instagram Page

Navya Nanda had recently made her Instagram profile public and is known for being passionate about women's empowerment and mental health. Her Instagram profile also has pictures dating back to her childhood and a lot of family pictures as well. She is the co-founder of Aara Health which talks about gender-related issues and works to bridge the gap and encourage gender equality. Navya also spoke about this issue in her interview by saying, "This is something that can be achieved if we, as a whole, as a society, as women, as a nation, come together to make this a reality."

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Makes Instagram Profile Public; Cousin Arjun Kapoor & Others Welcome Her

Navya Nanda's Net Worth

Navya recently graduated from Fordham University, Newyork. She holds majors in digital technology and UX design. After her graduation, she founded 'Project Naveli' which works to bring gender equality all over India. Project Naveli travels to small villages in the country and provides them with resources and opportunities that will lead to social and economical empowerment. According to celebs money as of 2021, Navya Nanda's net worth is around $2 million. Her basic net worth includes the inheritance that she will receive from her parents and grandparents.



Also Read: Navya Nanda To Fight Gender Inequality With New 'Project Naveli' Initiative

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.