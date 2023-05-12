Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: Date, Venue, Guest List; All You Need To Know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for their upcoming engagement. If reports are to believe, Parineeti is getting engaged to the Aam Aadmi Party leader on May 13. The couple was first spotted together leaving a Mumbai restaurant on March 23. After that, they were spotted at events and public places often, fueling dating rumours. Now, they are set to take the next step in their relationship.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement venue

As per a report in ANI, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will exchange rings on May 13 in New Delhi. Their engagement ceremony will take place at Kapurthala house in Connaught Place. Ahead of the big day, Parineeti's house in Mumbai was seen decked up with fairy lights. The video of the same was circulated online via a paparazzi account with the caption, “Visuals from dulhan Parineeti’s house”

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha guest list

The engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is going to be an intimate affair. The guest list is said to comprise of 150 close friends and family members. Reportedly, Raghav's political affiliates and Parineeti's Bollywood colleagues will attend the ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s public appearance

From restaurants to airports, the rumoured couple has been spotted entering and exiting several venues together in the past few months. Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at several restaurants. They were also clicked together at an IPL match in Mohali on May 3. The stadium echoed with chants of ‘Parineeti bhabhi zindabad’. Most recently, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement apparel

The details of the couple's outfits on their reported engagement day have been doing rounds on the internet. Raghav Chadha’s maternal uncle and designer, Pawan Sachdev took to his Instagram to share that he has designed the outfit for the groom keeping in mind his minimal and classy taste. It is being reported that Raghav Chadha will don an ivory achkan designed by him which will colour coordinate with Parineeti Chopra’s Manish Malhotra outfit.