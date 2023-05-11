Last Updated:

Just Parineeti Chopra Looking Glamorous In Manish Malhotra Outfits | PHOTOS

Parineeti Chopra showcases her style in stunning Manish Malhotra creations, including a trendy sequin saree and a fashionable jacket.

Simple Vishwakarma
Parineeti Chopra
Source: @parineetichopra/instagram

Parineeti Chopra followed the trend of showing off a Manish Malhotra sequin saree. The actor wore a casual ombre sequin saree with a blue color scheme.

Parineeti Chopra
Source: @parineetichopra/instagram

Parineeti is dressed in a black lace saree. The diva added a pair of silver jhumkas to complete her glam look.

Parineeti Chopra
Source: @parineetichopra/instagram

Parineeti wore a royal blue Manish Malhotra saree to a conference in Odisha. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and an open back.

Parineeti Chopra
Source: @parineetichopra/instagram

Parineeti was pictured wearing a Manish Malhotra jacket with black pieces and traditional heels. She completed the look with smokey eyes, a brown-toned lip, and a low knot in her hair.

Parineeti Chopra
Source: @parineetichopra/instagram

Parineeti walked the runway in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. Pure crimson choli with a round neck, full sleeves, extensive embroidery work, and laces completed her look.

